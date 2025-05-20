HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Retreat ceremony resumes at Attari

Tue, 20 May 2025
Share:
23:42
image
After a gap of 12 days, the beating retreat ceremony resumed on Tuesday at the joint check post of the Punjab Frontier, Attari in Amritsar.

The retreat ceremony was held for media personnel whereas the general public was not allowed at the ceremony.

During the flag lowering ceremony, there were no handshakes exercise between the Border Security Force troops and Pakistani Rangers while international gates on both sides remained shut.

The Border Security Force on May 8 had stopped public entry for this event in view of 'public safety'.

The decision was taken a day after India destroyed nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory military offensive against the April 22 Pahalgam attack.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Downpour hits Mumbai traffic, more showers forecast
Downpour hits Mumbai traffic, more showers forecast

Heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning lashed several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday evening, slowing down road traffic, officials said.

China calls for 'lasting ceasefire', backs Pakistan
China calls for 'lasting ceasefire', backs Pakistan

China on Tuesday called for a 'comprehensive and lasting ceasefire' between India and Pakistan, urging both countries to properly handle their differences through dialogue.

No air defence guns deployed in Golden Temple: Army
No air defence guns deployed in Golden Temple: Army

The Army Tuesday said no air defence guns or any other air defence resource were deployed within the Golden Temple premises during Operation Sindoor.

'IAF Showed What It Is Really Capable Of'
'IAF Showed What It Is Really Capable Of'

'The Indian Air Force attacked 11 of Pakistan's very important airbases, mostly in the plains of Pakistani Punjab.'

'India Is Where The Action Is'
'India Is Where The Action Is'

'Pakistan is no longer a front-burner issue for America.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD