Retreat ceremony resumes at Attari

After a gap of 12 days, the beating retreat ceremony resumed on Tuesday at the joint check post of the Punjab Frontier, Attari in Amritsar.





The retreat ceremony was held for media personnel whereas the general public was not allowed at the ceremony.





During the flag lowering ceremony, there were no handshakes exercise between the Border Security Force troops and Pakistani Rangers while international gates on both sides remained shut.





The Border Security Force on May 8 had stopped public entry for this event in view of 'public safety'.





The decision was taken a day after India destroyed nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory military offensive against the April 22 Pahalgam attack. -- PTI