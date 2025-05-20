Preity Zinta slams media outlets for using her morphed image

10:53

Actor Preity Zinta called out media outlets for using morphed image of her and Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi.





After the match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, Preity Zinta was seen interacting with Suryavanshi.





Rajasthan Royals' social media handle posted a video of their interaction with caption, "Flex levels at school: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi."





However, some media outlets used morphed photos of Preity hugging batting prodigy Vaibhav.





Taking to her social media handle, Preity wrote, "This is a morphed image and fake news. I am so surprised now news channels are also using morphed images and featuring them as news items."





Preity Zinta's team PBKS qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs on Sunday after they beat RR in Jaipur.