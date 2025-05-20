HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Preity Zinta slams media outlets for using her morphed image

Tue, 20 May 2025
Actor Preity Zinta called out media outlets for using morphed image of her and Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

After the match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, Preity Zinta was seen interacting with Suryavanshi.

Rajasthan Royals' social media handle posted a video of their interaction  with caption, "Flex levels at school: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi."

However, some media outlets used morphed photos of Preity hugging batting prodigy Vaibhav.

Taking to her social media handle, Preity wrote, "This is a morphed image and fake news. I am so surprised now news channels are also using morphed images and featuring them as news items."

Preity Zinta's team PBKS qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs on Sunday after they beat RR in Jaipur.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak's military infra at Leepa Valley completely destroyed
LIVE! Pak's military infra at Leepa Valley completely destroyed

'Nothing Wrong If We Rewrite The Constitution'
'Nothing Wrong If We Rewrite The Constitution'

'The time has come to have a relook at the Constitution as every document has a shelf life.'

Attempt to derail 2 trains, including Rajdhani, foiled in UP
Attempt to derail 2 trains, including Rajdhani, foiled in UP

The loco pilot of a Rajdhani Express (20504) on its way to Dibrugarh in Assam from Delhi applied the emergency brake after spotting the obstruction. He removed it and informed railway officials, police said.

Entire Pak within India's range, they'll need deep hole: Army
Entire Pak within India's range, they'll need deep hole: Army

India's offensive strikes during Operation Sindoor targeted key Pakistani airbases with precision, utilising loitering munitions to destroy high-value targets.

'Op Sindoor is 'not over', Pak must hand over Hafiz, Lakhvi'
'Op Sindoor is 'not over', Pak must hand over Hafiz, Lakhvi'

'The fight against terrorism will continue. We have set a new normal and the new normal is that we will follow an offensive strategy. Wherever terrorists are, we have to kill those terrorists and we have to destroy their infrastructure....

