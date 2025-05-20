HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Op Sindoor to be included in U'khand madrasas curriculum

Tue, 20 May 2025
Share:
15:59
image
Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board on Tuesday said that Operation Sindoor, recently launched by Indian military forces to destroy terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, will be included in the curriculum of madrasas in the state.
 
"We will include the saga of successful Operation Sindoor in madrasas so that the children studying in our madrasas can know what this operation was and why it was needed," Board chairman Mufti Shamoon Qasmi said in a statement. 

Describing Pakistan as a "nefarious country," Qasmi said that it was essential to teach it a lesson for the way it attacked the country and killed "unarmed brothers" in Pahalgam. He also described the April 22 terrorist attack as a disregard for the Quran. 
 
Qasmi said that a committee will soon be called to implement the decision to include Operation Sindoor in the curriculum.

He also said that work is being done continuously to connect madrasas with the mainstream in Uttarakhand, and accordingly, the NCERT curriculum has been implemented in the madrasas of the state. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shockingly untrue: Golden Temple granthi on army's claim
LIVE! Shockingly untrue: Golden Temple granthi on army's claim

'IAF Showed What It Is Really Capable Of'
'IAF Showed What It Is Really Capable Of'

'The Indian Air Force attacked 11 of Pakistan's very important airbases, mostly in the plains of Pakistani Punjab.'

NIA, IB grill 'spy' Jyoti Malhotra; probe Pak, China visits
NIA, IB grill 'spy' Jyoti Malhotra; probe Pak, China visits

Jyoti was among 12 people who have been arrested from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the past two weeks on charges of espionage, with investigators pointing at an alleged Pakistan-linked spy network operating in north India.

Centre urges SC to confine Waqf hearing to 3 issues
Centre urges SC to confine Waqf hearing to 3 issues

The submission was opposed by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for those challenging the provisions of the 2025 law, that there cannot be any piecemeal hearing.

Col Qureshi slur: After SC rap, MP min skips cabinet meet
Col Qureshi slur: After SC rap, MP min skips cabinet meet

The Supreme Court on Monday chided the BJP minister for his "crass" remarks about Col Qureshi and constituted a three-member special investigation team to conduct probe in the First Information Report registered against him.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD