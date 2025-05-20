HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
NIA, IB grill YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, probe Pak visits

Tue, 20 May 2025
15:01
The National Investigation Agency, Intelligence Bureau and military intelligence officials are questioning Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who has been arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan, police said on Tuesday. 
 
A probe into her financial transactions and travel details is also underway, they said. 

Hisar-based Jyoti (33), who ran a YouTube channel titled 'Travel with JO', was arrested from the New Aggarsain Extension on May 16. 

She was booked under the relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act and the BNS, police said. 

Jyoti was among 12 people who have been arrested from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the past two weeks on charges of espionage, with investigators pointing at an alleged Pakistan-linked spy network operating in north India. 

A senior Haryana Police officer in Hisar on Tuesday said the central agencies and military intelligence officials are also probing her travel details, as she had reportedly visited Pakistan, China and some other countries. 

An attempt is being made to draw a complete chain of events to see which countries she visited and in what sequence, the officer said. 

Earlier, police said her known sources of income did not justify her foreign travels, adding that her financial transactions were also under scanner. 
A forensic analysis of Jyoti's laptop is underway, police said, adding that they would also question those who were in touch with her. 

On Sunday, Hisar SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said that Pakistani intelligence operatives were developing Jyoti as an "asset". 

She was allegedly in touch with a Pakistani official posted in the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi during the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan that followed the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the SP said.

Sawan said while Jyoti did not have any direct access to any information related to the military operations, she was directly in touch with Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs). -- PTI

