Myntra makes global foray, enters Singapore

13:14





The Walmart-owned company is entering Singapore in a move targeted at the 650,000 Indian diaspora. It will offer Indian fashion styles, while also providing a seamless shopping experience to its customers in the country.





Myntra Global would help the organisation to tap into new customer segments and build stronger international brand affinity, over the next few years.





Myntra has already been witnessing notable organic traffic to the tune of 30,000 users from Singapore to its existing platform. The company aims to understand consumer preferences, selection dynamics, and brand traction before considering broader expansion.





Initial goals include reaching 12-15 per cent of the Indian consumer base in Singapore.





"We're tapping into opportunities around festivals, weddings, and occasions with our brand portfolio, spanning Indian fashion and home decor," said Nandita Sinha, chief executive officer of Myntra. "For now, our focus is on learning, getting product-market fit right, and then expanding."







-- Peerzada Abrar, Business Standard Myntra said its proven strong tech capabilities in building a platform of scale will serve as the backbone for providing a seamless online shopping experience on Myntra Global.

