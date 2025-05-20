MediaTek to roll out world's smallest chip in September

13:44

At present the smallest chip in production is of 3 nanometre size.





"We are now moving into 2 nanometres. We will be taking out our first 2 nanometre device in September this year. Of course, this is a high-volume chip," MediaTek Vice Chairman and CEO Rick Tsai said at global tech event Computex.





Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint Research, said MediaTek's announcement that its first 2nm chip will be "taped out" in September is a significant achievement, highlighting its strengthening partnership with industry leaders like TSMC.





"This 2nm chip is likely a custom ASIC (application specific chip) or a smartphone, designed for substantial efficiency gains through structural innovations," he said.





Tsai said that in addition to advanced computing devices, MediaTek is moving towards connectivity technologies as well.





"As the world moves gradually into the 6G era, I promise you, 6G technology will come with AI assistance and MediaTek will be in a perfect position to develop, bring up the 6G capability to the world with our AI capability," Tsai said.





He said MediaTek is moving to the really high-end, leading-edge Google's Chromebook.





"Kompanio Ultra, is made in TSMC 3 nanometer process. It delivers 50 tops of AI computing capability and up to 20 hours of all-day battery life," Tsai said.

