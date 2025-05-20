HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IMD issues red alert in 7 Karnataka districts

Tue, 20 May 2025
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday evening upgraded the earlier warning to red alert in seven coastal and south interior districts of Karnataka. 

Meanwhile, Bengaluru, despite consistent rainfall throughout the day is still under the Orange alert category.

The state capital registered 0.4 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm on Tuesday.

As per the latest bulletin, the seven districts, which include Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan, will have extremely heavy to heavy rainfall, hailstorm and strong surface winds in the night.

IMD has also issued flash flood warnings in all seven districts.

"Surface runoff/inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils and low lying areas due to expected rainfall occurrence in the next 24 hours," read the warning.

In Bengaluru, weather experts said the situation is stabilising with thunderstorms moving towards Northwest Bengaluru rapidly.

According to IMD, "The conditions are likely to become favourable for Monsoon onset over Kerala during next four to five days."  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IMD issues red alert in 7 Karnataka districts
'IAF Showed What It Is Really Capable Of'
'The Indian Air Force attacked 11 of Pakistan's very important airbases, mostly in the plains of Pakistani Punjab.'

NIA, IB grill 'spy' Jyoti Malhotra; probe Pak, China visits
NIA, IB grill 'spy' Jyoti Malhotra; probe Pak, China visits

Jyoti was among 12 people who have been arrested from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the past two weeks on charges of espionage, with investigators pointing at an alleged Pakistan-linked spy network operating in north India.

Centre urges SC to confine Waqf hearing to 3 issues
Centre urges SC to confine Waqf hearing to 3 issues

The submission was opposed by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for those challenging the provisions of the 2025 law, that there cannot be any piecemeal hearing.

Col Qureshi slur: After SC rap, MP min skips cabinet meet
Col Qureshi slur: After SC rap, MP min skips cabinet meet

The Supreme Court on Monday chided the BJP minister for his "crass" remarks about Col Qureshi and constituted a three-member special investigation team to conduct probe in the First Information Report registered against him.

