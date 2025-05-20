HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
HC declines to halt demolition of rape accused's home

Tue, 20 May 2025
00:31
File image
File image
The Uttarakhand high court on Monday refused to intervene in a matter concerning the demolition of the house of rape accused Mohammad Usman. 

A division bench comprising Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Alok Mehra termed it a civil matter and called on the development authority to take a decision on it. The court asked the petitioner to appear before the development authority on the scheduled date. 

Usman's wife Husn Begum, in a petition, said that since her husband was in jail, he couldn't appear before the development authority and respond to the demolition notice issued for demolition of the house. 

Last month, Nainital found itself in the grip of communal tension after Usman was accused of raping a minor girl. 

Notices were issued to demolish Usman's house, forcing his wife to move to court. 

The notices were then withdrawn, but were reissued. 

The case is scheduled to be heard before the district authority on May 22. -- PTI

