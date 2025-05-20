HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
FIR filed against BJP IT cell chief, journalist Arnab Goswami

Tue, 20 May 2025
23:50
image
A first information report (FIR) was registered on Tuesday against Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell head Amit Malviya and Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami for allegedly running false information, police said.

The case was registered at High Grounds police station on the complaint of the Indian Youth Congress's legal cell head Shrikant Swaroop B N against the duo under section 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said.

Swaroop accused Malviya and Goswami of 'masterminding a heinous and criminally motivated campaign to disseminate patently false information'.

He alleged that the accused have 'maliciously propagated the fabricated claim' that the Istanbul Congress Centre in Turkiye is the office of the Indian National Congress (INC).

"This act was executed with clear and undeniable criminal intent to deceive the Indian public, defame a major political institution, manipulate nationalist sentiments, incite public unrest, and undermine national security and democratic integrity," he stated.

Swaroop further stated that the actions of Malviya and Goswami are set against the volatile backdrop of strained relations between India and Turkey, driven by the latter's perceived support for Pakistan.

"The actions of Malviya and Goswami represent an unprecedented attack on India's democratic foundations, public safety, and national security. Their calculated misuse of influence to spread falsehoods with criminal intent demands the harshest response," the complainant alleged.

Swaroop also appealed to the Press Council of India, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, CBI and other law enforcement agencies to treat this complaint as a emergency.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Downpour hits Mumbai traffic, more showers forecast
Downpour hits Mumbai traffic, more showers forecast

Heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning lashed several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday evening, slowing down road traffic, officials said.

China calls for 'lasting ceasefire', backs Pakistan
China calls for 'lasting ceasefire', backs Pakistan

China on Tuesday called for a 'comprehensive and lasting ceasefire' between India and Pakistan, urging both countries to properly handle their differences through dialogue.

No air defence guns deployed in Golden Temple: Army
No air defence guns deployed in Golden Temple: Army

The Army Tuesday said no air defence guns or any other air defence resource were deployed within the Golden Temple premises during Operation Sindoor.

'IAF Showed What It Is Really Capable Of'
'IAF Showed What It Is Really Capable Of'

'The Indian Air Force attacked 11 of Pakistan's very important airbases, mostly in the plains of Pakistani Punjab.'

'India Is Where The Action Is'
'India Is Where The Action Is'

'Pakistan is no longer a front-burner issue for America.'

