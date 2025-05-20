Dr MR Srinivasan, former AEC chief, passes away at 95

10:28





Srinivasan joined the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) in September 1955 and began his distinguished career working alongside Homi Bhabha on the construction of India's first nuclear research reactor, Apsara, which achieved criticality in August 1956.





Srinivasan held several key positions of national importance. In 1974, he became director of the Power Projects Engineering Division, DAE, and in 1984, chairman of the Nuclear Power Board. In these roles, he oversaw the planning, execution, and operation of all nuclear power projects across the country.





In 1987, he was appointed chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy.

Former Atomic Energy Commission Chairman MR Srinivasan passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday. The Padma Vibhusan recipient had played a key role in the development of India's nuclear power programme.