HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi govt reduces local area fund for MLAs to Rs 5 cr

Tue, 20 May 2025
Share:
09:45
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Delhi government has reduced the annual MLA Local Area Development (LAD) Fund from Rs 15 crore to Rs 5 crore, officials have said.
   
In October last year, the previous AAP government in Delhi enhanced the MLA LAD Fund from Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore, months ahead of the assembly polls. The AAP was defeated by the BJP in the polls held in February this year.

According to a recent order issued by Urban Development Department of the Delhi government, the MLA LAD Fund as per a cabinet decision on May 2, has been kept at Rs 5 crore per assembly constituency per year.
 
"In pursuance of Cabinet Decision No. 3187 dated 02.05.2025, the allocation of fund under MLALAD Scheme has been kept at Rs 5 crore per assembly constituency per year from financial year 2025-26 onwards," said the order.
 
Further, the Council of Ministers has directed that this will be an untied fund and could be spent for the approved works of capital nature as well as repairs and maintenance of the assets without a ceiling, added the order.
 
A BJP MLA said that the government set aside Rs 350 crore under the MLA LAD Fund that was divided into Rs 5 crore each among the 70 legislators in Delhi.
 
In the previous AAP regime, Rs 4 crore was provided to each MLA in 2021-22 and 2022-23, which was enhanced to Rs 7 crore in 2023-24. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Golden Temple allowed Army to deploy air defence guns'
LIVE! 'Golden Temple allowed Army to deploy air defence guns'

Entire Pak within India's range, they'll need deep hole: Army
Entire Pak within India's range, they'll need deep hole: Army

India's offensive strikes during Operation Sindoor targeted key Pakistani airbases with precision, utilising loitering munitions to destroy high-value targets.

'India Is Where The Action Is'
'India Is Where The Action Is'

'Pakistan is no longer a front-burner issue for America.'

'Op Sindoor is 'not over', Pak must hand over Hafiz, Lakhvi'
'Op Sindoor is 'not over', Pak must hand over Hafiz, Lakhvi'

'The fight against terrorism will continue. We have set a new normal and the new normal is that we will follow an offensive strategy. Wherever terrorists are, we have to kill those terrorists and we have to destroy their infrastructure....

Pahalgam probe reveals terror-Pak communication nodes
Pahalgam probe reveals terror-Pak communication nodes

The attack has "footprints and tracks" similar to previous attacks claimed by The Resistance Front, the ministry said in a presentation, adding the terror organisation is just another name of designated terror outfit Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD