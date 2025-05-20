HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Celebrating peace, not victory,' says Pak Army

Tue, 20 May 2025
Share:
21:12
image
Pakistanis are 'celebrating peace, not victory,' reflecting the nation's preference for stability, a senior army general here has said, emphasising his country's commitment to peace.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in an interview with China's state-run CGTV, also criticised what he called 'unfounded aggression and false allegations' from India, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

"We, too, want to move toward development and stability," he said. "We owe it to the people of Pakistan, to our future generations. That is why our preference is always peace."

Pakistanis 'are celebrating peace, not victory,' the army spokesperson said.

"There is humility in our people. We are down to earth and thankful to Allah."

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UK imposes sanctions on Israel, pauses trade talks
LIVE! UK imposes sanctions on Israel, pauses trade talks

IPL 2025 Updates: CSK lose sixth wicket
IPL 2025 Updates: CSK lose sixth wicket

No air defence guns deployed in Golden Temple: Army
No air defence guns deployed in Golden Temple: Army

The Army Tuesday said no air defence guns or any other air defence resource were deployed within the Golden Temple premises during Operation Sindoor.

'Pak troops were unable to handle foreign drones'
'Pak troops were unable to handle foreign drones'

The Indian Army used Medium Machine Guns (MMGs) to target Pakistani Army forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC), inflicting heavy casualties during a ceasefire violation on the intervening night of May 7-8.

Professor Mahmudabad sent to judicial custody
Professor Mahmudabad sent to judicial custody

A court in Sonipat on Tuesday remanded in judicial custody till May 27 Ali Khan Mahmudabad, the head of Ashoka University's political science department who was arrested for his social media posts related to Operation Sindoor, his lawyer...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD