'Celebrating peace, not victory,' says Pak Army

21:12

Pakistanis are 'celebrating peace, not victory,' reflecting the nation's preference for stability, a senior army general here has said, emphasising his country's commitment to peace.



Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in an interview with China's state-run CGTV, also criticised what he called 'unfounded aggression and false allegations' from India, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.



"We, too, want to move toward development and stability," he said. "We owe it to the people of Pakistan, to our future generations. That is why our preference is always peace."



Pakistanis 'are celebrating peace, not victory,' the army spokesperson said.



"There is humility in our people. We are down to earth and thankful to Allah."



India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. -- PTI