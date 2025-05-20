HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
B'luru rain fury: 2 electrocuted, toll climbs to 3

Tue, 20 May 2025
A 63-year-old man was electrocuted while trying to drain rainwater that had entered his house, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Manmohan Kamath, they said.

According to Mico Layout Police, Kamath, a resident of Madhuvan Apartment in NS Palya near BTM 2nd Stage, had tried to use a motorised pump to clear water out of his house on Monday evening.

"When he connected the pump to a socket, there was a short circuit, leading to his electrocution," a police officer involved in the investigation said.

Meanwhile, Dinesh (12), son of a Nepalese man employed at the apartment complex, who was standing near Kamath, was also electrocuted, police added.

The two were declared dead by doctors at a hospital. Unnatural Death Reports (UDRs) will be registered in both cases, the Station Head Officer confirmed.

So far, three people have been killed in pre-monsoon rains. 

Earlier on Monday, Sasikala (35) died when a compound wall fell on her while she was sweeping at a company within the limits of Mahadevapura Police Station. -- PTI 

