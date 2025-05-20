Bengaluru pounded by rains, death toll goes up to 5

11:24





The rain-related toll went up to five in the state, officials said. Sai Layout in the city continued to resemble an island due to the torrential rains. Ground floor of the houses here were half-submerged and people were unable to come out.





About 150 people were rescued and shifted to safe locations on Monday, authorities said.





The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMB) had arranged food and water for people in Sai Layout.





Residents complained that the civic agencies were least bothered about the sufferings of people residing in Sai Layout.





An orphanage in Hennur in the city also bore the brunt of the downpour.





The Fire and Rescue Department along with Disaster Response Force rescued the people in the orphanage as the place was filled with water.





Commuters had a harrowing time wading through the knee-deep water in many places, including near Manyata Tech Park, which houses offices of many multinational companies, and Silk Board Junction.





Many new potholes emerged in the city roads posing threat to motorists.





Due to waterlogging, vehicles were stranded, leading to long traffic jams in many parts of the city.





Two people, including a 12-year-old, were electrocuted while trying to drain rainwater that had entered an apartment in the city, the police said on Tuesday.





According to Mico Layout police, Manmohan Kamath (63), a resident of Madhuvan Apartment in NS Palya near BTM 2nd Stage, had tried to use a motorised pump to clear water out of his house on Monday evening.





"When he connected the pump to a socket, there was a short circuit, leading to his electrocution," a police officer involved in the investigation said.





Dinesh (12), son of a Nepalese man employed at the apartment complex, who was standing near Kamath, was also electrocuted, the police added. The two were declared dead by doctors at a hospital. Unnatural Death Reports (UDRs) will be registered in both cases, the Station House Officer confirmed.





Earlier on Monday, Sasikala (35) died when a compound wall fell on her while she was sweeping at a company within the limits of Mahadevapura Police Station. Two people died of lightning in Raichur and Karwar, officials said.





According to the India meteorological department (IMD), Bengaluru has received about 30 mm rain in the last 24 hours. The city had recorded 105 mm rain on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday morning.

