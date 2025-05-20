HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ashoka University professor sent to judicial custody for a week

Tue, 20 May 2025
17:16
Ali Khan Mahmudabad
A court in Sonipat (Haryana) on Tuesday remanded in judicial custody till May 27 Ali Khan Mahmudabad, the head of Ashoka University's political science department who was arrested for his social media posts related to Operation Sindoor, his lawyer said. 

One of Mahmudabad's lawyers, Kapil Balyan, said that the associate professor was produced before a court this afternoon after the expiry of his two-day police remand. 

"The police sought an extension of his remand by seven days. During the arguments, we opposed the extension of the police remand... The court has sent him to judicial custody till May 27," Balyan said. 

The Haryana police had arrested Mahmudabad on Sunday after two FIRs were registered against him, alleging his social media posts on Operation Sindoor endangered the sovereignty and integrity of the country. The FIRs were lodged at the Rai police station in Sonipat district -- one based on a complaint by the chairperson of Haryana State Commission for Women, Renu Bhatia, and the other on a complaint by a village sarpanch. 

Several political parties and academicians have condemned the arrest.

-- PTI

