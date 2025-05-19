HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Yellow alert for rain in Mumbai from May 19 to 23

Mon, 19 May 2025
Share:
21:53
File image
File image
The India meteorological department on Monday issued a 'yellow' alert for rain in many districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, for the period from May 19 to 23. 

The IMD, in its 'District Forecast and Warning for the Next Five Days' also issued an 'orange' alert for some districts in Konkan, Marathwada, north Maharashtra and western Maharashtra, including the ghat sections, on specific days. 

A yellow alert, which means "watch or be aware", was issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Dhule districts for five days, while the same alert is valid for other districts for periods ranging from one day to four days. 

As part of the 'yellow' alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and other districts, the IMD predicted "thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places". 

The likelihood of such weather events occurring is marked as "very likely". For some districts of Konkan and Marathwada and all districts of western Maharashtra, including the ghat sections, the IMD has issued an 'orange alert, which means "be alert" or "be prepared to take action". 

In the ghat sections of Pune district, the orange alert is in place for all five days, while for other districts in western Maharashtra, Konkan, Marathwada and north Maharashtra, the alert duration ranges from one to four days. 

In the districts and ghat sections under the 'orange' alert, the IMD has forecast "heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning, and gusty winds (50-60 kmph) at isolated places". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Updates: O'Rourke bags his 1st IPL wicket
Updates: O'Rourke bags his 1st IPL wicket

LIVE! Yellow alert for rain in Mumbai from May 19 to 23
LIVE! Yellow alert for rain in Mumbai from May 19 to 23

No N-signalling by Pak during conflict: Misri to Parl panel
No N-signalling by Pak during conflict: Misri to Parl panel

The sources said Misri reiterated the government's stand that the decision to stop military actions was taken at a bilateral level, as some opposition members questioned US President Donald Trump's repeated assertions about his...

No diplomatic mission boycott: Mamata amid Pathan row
No diplomatic mission boycott: Mamata amid Pathan row

Her statement came after a controversy broke out that TMC MP Yusuf Pathan was forced to opt out of the multi-party diplomatic delegation.

2 women among 12 held so far on espionage charges
2 women among 12 held so far on espionage charges

While six of them have been held from Punjab, five were nabbed from neighbouring Haryana, and one from Uttar Pradesh.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD