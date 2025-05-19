HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Would have expelled Shah for life if...: Chirag Paswan

Mon, 19 May 2025
Share:
17:30
Union Minister Chirag Paswan
Union Minister Chirag Paswan
Deploring Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah's remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Monday asserted that had the Bharatiya Janata Party leader been in his party, "he would have been expelled for life". 

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president, who is on a tour of his home state Bihar, was replying to questions from journalists who sought his views about the episode. 

"We are proud of our Army personnel. Anybody who equates them with terrorists deserves condemnation. Had such a person been in my party, he would have been expelled for life," the Hajipur MP said. 

Notably, Chirag's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is an ally of the BJP. 

Shah has stoked controversy by calling Colonel Sofiya Qureishi, who had briefed the media about Operation Sindoor, the "sister of terrorists". 

While the BJP is yet to take any action against Shah, who has since been claiming it was a "slip of the tongue", the Madhya Pradesh minister has since drawn flak from NDA partners as well as opponents. 

A grim view has also been taken of the remarks by the Supreme Court. 

The apex court said the "entire nation has been shamed" by Shah's utterances, in addition to ordering that the FIR lodged in this connection be probed by a three-member special investigation team. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Would have expelled Shah for life if...: Chirag Paswan
LIVE! Would have expelled Shah for life if...: Chirag Paswan

Yusuf Pathan opts out of Op Sindoor team, TMC slams Centre
Yusuf Pathan opts out of Op Sindoor team, TMC slams Centre

'We are totally in favour of the country on matters of external affairs. Naming representatives for diplomatic multi-party delegations to counter Pak-backed terrorism is the choice of parties, not of the Centre'

Pawar snubs Raut over Op Sindoor delegation boycott call
Pawar snubs Raut over Op Sindoor delegation boycott call

Pawar recalled that he was a member of a delegation sent by former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao to the UN under the leadership of BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Col Sofiya slur: SC rejects MP min's apology, orders SIT
Col Sofiya slur: SC rejects MP min's apology, orders SIT

"The entire nation was in shame due to the comments... We saw your videos , you were on the verge of using very filthy language but somehow better sense prevailed or you did not find suitable words. You should be shameful. Entire country...

Why Asim Munir Wanted War
Why Asim Munir Wanted War

The launch of the first-ever direct train service from Delhi to Kashmir would be a big turning point in the Valley's mood and its integration with India.He had to thwart it at any cost, asserts Shekhar Gupta.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD