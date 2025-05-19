HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Won't be intimidated: Embassy to Pak protest in Lisbon

Mon, 19 May 2025
14:31
Courtesy: Indian embassy in Portugal/X
India will "not be intimidated" by "desperate provocations", the Indian embassy in Portugal has said after a Pakistani group staged a protest outside its chancery building in Lisbon. 

The embassy said in a post on X on Sunday that it responded firmly with 'Operation Sindoor' to the "cowardly" protest. 

Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. 

"Embassy of India @IndiainPortugal responded firmly with Operation Sindoor' to the cowardly protest organised by Pakistan near our Chancery building," said the post. "India will not be intimidated by such desperate provocations. Our resolve remains unshaken," it said. 

It also thanked the Portuguese government and police for their support in ensuring the embassy's safety and security. 

In a separate post on X, India's Ambassador to Portugal Puneet Kundal said that the protesters were met with the "silent yet strong and resolute message from our side 'Operation Sindoor is not yet over'." 

"All the embassy officers were steadfast in this approach," he added. 

After Indian precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. 

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

LIVE! Won't be intimidated: Embassy to Pak protest in Lisbon

Col Sofiya slur: SC rejects MP min's apology, orders SIT

"The entire nation was in shame due to the comments... We saw your videos , you were on the verge of using very filthy language but somehow better sense prevailed or you did not find suitable words. You should be shameful. Entire country...

Did TMC opt out of Op Sindoor delegation? Mamata says...

'We are totally in favour of the country on matters of external affairs. Naming representatives for diplomatic multi-party delegations to counter Pak-backed terrorism is the choice of parties, not of the Centre'

10-km traffic jam in B'galuru as 100 mm rains create chaos

Heavy overnight rains severely affected parts of the city on Monday, leading to water-logged roads, inundated residential areas and traffic pile-up, as the city braces for more spells in the coming days.

Why Asim Munir Wanted War

The launch of the first-ever direct train service from Delhi to Kashmir would be a big turning point in the Valley's mood and its integration with India.He had to thwart it at any cost, asserts Shekhar Gupta.

