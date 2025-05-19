Won't be intimidated: Embassy to Pak protest in Lisbon

14:31

Courtesy: Indian embassy in Portugal/X





The embassy said in a post on X on Sunday that it responded firmly with 'Operation Sindoor' to the "cowardly" protest.





Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.





"Embassy of India @IndiainPortugal responded firmly with Operation Sindoor' to the cowardly protest organised by Pakistan near our Chancery building," said the post. "India will not be intimidated by such desperate provocations. Our resolve remains unshaken," it said.





It also thanked the Portuguese government and police for their support in ensuring the embassy's safety and security.





In a separate post on X, India's Ambassador to Portugal Puneet Kundal said that the protesters were met with the "silent yet strong and resolute message from our side 'Operation Sindoor is not yet over'."





"All the embassy officers were steadfast in this approach," he added.





After Indian precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.





India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

