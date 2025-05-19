HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US imposes visa curbs on Indian agencies aiding illegal immigration

Mon, 19 May 2025
Share:
21:10
image
The US on Monday said that it is imposing visa restrictions on owners, executives, and senior officials of travel agencies in India for knowingly facilitating illegal immigration to the United States. 

"Mission India's Consular Affairs and Diplomatic Security Service work every day across our Embassy and Consulates to actively identify and target those engaged in facilitating illegal immigration and human smuggling and trafficking operations," the state department said in a statement. 

The department of state is taking steps on Monday to impose visa restrictions on owners, executives, and senior officials of travel agencies based and operating in India for knowingly facilitating illegal immigration to the United States, it said. 

The statement added that the US will continue to take steps to impose visa restrictions against owners, executives, and senior officials of travel agencies to cut off alien smuggling networks. 

"Our immigration policy aims not only to inform foreign nationals about the dangers of illegal immigration to the United States but also to hold accountable individuals who violate our laws, including facilitators of illegal immigration, the state department said, adding that enforcing US immigration laws and policies is critical to upholding the rule of law and protecting Americans. 

It said this visa restriction policy is global and even applies to individuals who otherwise qualify for the Visa Waiver Programme. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Updates: O'Rourke bags his 1st IPL wicket
Updates: O'Rourke bags his 1st IPL wicket

LIVE! Yellow alert for rain in Mumbai from May 19 to 23
LIVE! Yellow alert for rain in Mumbai from May 19 to 23

No N-signalling by Pak during conflict: Misri to Parl panel
No N-signalling by Pak during conflict: Misri to Parl panel

The sources said Misri reiterated the government's stand that the decision to stop military actions was taken at a bilateral level, as some opposition members questioned US President Donald Trump's repeated assertions about his...

No diplomatic mission boycott: Mamata amid Pathan row
No diplomatic mission boycott: Mamata amid Pathan row

Her statement came after a controversy broke out that TMC MP Yusuf Pathan was forced to opt out of the multi-party diplomatic delegation.

2 women among 12 held so far on espionage charges
2 women among 12 held so far on espionage charges

While six of them have been held from Punjab, five were nabbed from neighbouring Haryana, and one from Uttar Pradesh.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD