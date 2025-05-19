HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UP man arrested for spying for Pakistan's ISI

Mon, 19 May 2025
Share:
09:17
image
A Tanda resident was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Sunday for allegedly being an agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force.  
   
Shahzad was apprehended by the STF Moradabad unit following inputs about his alleged involvement in cross-border smuggling and espionage activities for the ISI.
 
The STF said Shahzad was also passing sensitive information related to national security to his handlers.  
 
Shahzad travelled to Pakistan several times over the years and was allegedly smuggling cosmetics, clothes, spices, and other items across the border, the agency alleged.
 
Shahzad has been under sections, including espionage-related provisions, at the STF Police Station in Lucknow, it said in a statement. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak targeted Golden Temple after India's Op Sindoor
LIVE! Pak targeted Golden Temple after India's Op Sindoor

Why Asim Munir Wanted War
Why Asim Munir Wanted War

The launch of the first-ever direct train service from Delhi to Kashmir would be a big turning point in the Valley's mood and its integration with India.He had to thwart it at any cost, asserts Shekhar Gupta.

Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer

The 81-year-old Biden and his family are currently consulting with doctors to determine the best course of action.

ISRO Mission Failure Raises National Security Concerns
ISRO Mission Failure Raises National Security Concerns

'There's too much coincidence in back-to-back failures of missions critical to national security.'

Was Kohli Pushed to Retire?
Was Kohli Pushed to Retire?

On this week's Sports and Pastime podcast, Prem Panicker and Faisal Shariff discuss the likely reasons for Virat Kohli's Test retirement, his impact on Indian cricket and the debate surrounding his legacy.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD