TMC won't be part of Operation Sindoor outreach

Mon, 19 May 2025
10:48
TMC MP Yusuf Pathan was to be part of outreach
Sources in the Trinamool Congress on Monday said that no MP or leader of the party will join the outreach initiative, introduced by the Indian government to send a multi-party delegation to over 30 countries. 

Earlier it was reported that (TMC) MP from Baharampur Yusuf Pathan could be a part of the delegations. 

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. 

According to sources, neither Pathan nor any other TMC MP would be part of the multi-party delegations visiting various countries to campaign against Pakistan's cross-border terrorism. 

"We believe that the nation is above all and we pledged our support to the Union government to take whatever action was needed to protect our great country. Our Armed Forces have made our nation proud and we are forever indebted to them. Foreign policy is entirely within the domain of the Union government. Therefore, let only the Union government decide our foreign policy and take complete responsibility for it," TMC sources said. 

As part of its effort to counter global misinformation and highlight India's policy of zero tolerance on terrorism, the government has dispatched seven all-party delegations of Indian MPs to over 30 partner countries. 

The mission operates under the theme "One Mission, One Message, One Bharat," with a unified goal of presenting India's response to terrorism in the wake of Operation Sindoor. 

This global outreach follows the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that claimed 26 lives. 

In response, Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, targeting terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). 

Over 100 terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Tayiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen were eliminated. India also carried out coordinated airstrikes that damaged military infrastructure across 11 Pakistani airbases. 

The seven delegations will visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone, the USA, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia, Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

-- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC to hear arrested Ashoka univ prof's plea in 2 days
LIVE! SC to hear arrested Ashoka univ prof's plea in 2 days

How India's air defence foiled Pak attack on Golden Temple
How India's air defence foiled Pak attack on Golden Temple

The Army on Monday showcased a demonstration of how Indian Air Defence systems, including AKASH missile system, L-70 Air Defence Guns, saved the Golden Temple in Amritsar and cities of Punjab from Pakistani missile and drone attacks.

Why Asim Munir Wanted War
Why Asim Munir Wanted War

The launch of the first-ever direct train service from Delhi to Kashmir would be a big turning point in the Valley's mood and its integration with India.He had to thwart it at any cost, asserts Shekhar Gupta.

UP man arrested for spying, travelled to Pak several times
UP man arrested for spying, travelled to Pak several times

Shahzad was apprehended on Sunday by the STF Moradabad unit following inputs about his alleged involvement in cross-border smuggling and espionage activities for the ISI.

When India Is At War, Oppn-Govt Is At Peace
When India Is At War, Oppn-Govt Is At Peace

When the country has been at war, the Opposition has buried its differences with the government, points out Aditi Phadnis.

