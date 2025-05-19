HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

TMC is not boycotting diplomatic mission: Mamata

Mon, 19 May 2025
Share:
19:53
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asserted that the TMC is not boycotting the Centre's multi-party diplomatic mission aimed at countering Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and would send its representatives once a formal request is received from the Centre.

Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress supremo, also emphasised that the Centre should not decide the party's nominee to the delegations.

Her statement came after a controversy broke out that TMC MP Yusuf Pathan was forced to opt out of the multi-party diplomatic delegation. 

The BJP has attacked West Bengal's ruling party for the development.

"We were not contacted about this (naming a party representative for the delegation), Banerjee said at the Kolkata airport before leaving for the northern part of West Bengal on a three-day official visit. Nowadays, the system is that they do not inform the mother party but inform the parliamentary party. But the parliamentary party works for Parliamentary sessions. They cannot make policy decisions," she said.

The TMC supremo said the Centre did not request the party authorities to name an MP to be a member of the delegation.

"If the request comes to us, of course we can consider it. We always support the central government's policy (on external affairs). If anything is special, we will think of it, but not now. At present, we are supporting the central government's views and actions," she said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: Pant departs, LSG lose 2 quicks wkts
IPL Updates: Pant departs, LSG lose 2 quicks wkts

LIVE! TMC is not boycotting diplomatic mission: Mamata
LIVE! TMC is not boycotting diplomatic mission: Mamata

No N-signalling by Pak during conflict: Misri to Parl panel
No N-signalling by Pak during conflict: Misri to Parl panel

The sources said Misri reiterated the government's stand that the decision to stop military actions was taken at a bilateral level, as some opposition members questioned US President Donald Trump's repeated assertions about his...

Would have sacked Shah for life, says Modi minister
Would have sacked Shah for life, says Modi minister

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president, who is on a tour of his home state Bihar, was replying to questions from journalists who sought his views about the episode.

Pawar snubs Raut over Op Sindoor delegation boycott call
Pawar snubs Raut over Op Sindoor delegation boycott call

Pawar recalled that he was a member of a delegation sent by former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao to the UN under the leadership of BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD