Surankote temple attack: Charge-sheet filed against Pak terrorist, associate

Mon, 19 May 2025
23:48
The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency on Monday filed a charge-sheet in the grenade attack case on a temple in Surankote that took place on November 2023, officials said. 

They said the charge-sheet names two accused Abdul Aziz of Hari Safeda in Surankote and Nazir Ahmed alias Naziroo alias Ali Khan, a Pakistan-based terrorist originally from the same village. 

According to the investigation, Aziz carried out the grenade attack on November 15, 2023 under instructions from Ahmed, who is currently operating from Pakistan, SIA officials said. 

Nazir had crossed over to Pakistan in 2001, where he joined the banned terror group Hizbul Mujahideen and later got associated with the Jammu Kashmir Gaznavi Force (JKGF), they said. 

In late 2022, Ahmed re-established contact with Aziz through encrypted messaging apps using Pakistani phone numbers. 

Ahmed radicalised and recruited Aziz into Hizbul Mujahideen and JKGF and instructed him to carry out grenade attacks in Poonch to serve the outfit's agenda, they added. -- PTI

