SC to hear arrested Ashoka univ prof's plea in 2 days

Mon, 19 May 2025
11:33
Representational image
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea of Ashoka University's political science department head Ali Khan Mahmudabad challenging his arrest for social media posts related to Operation Sindoor. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the associate professor, and said the pleas will be listed for hearing either on Tuesday or Wednesday. 

"He has been arrested for a patriotic statement. Please list it during the day," Sibal told the court. 

"Please list it tomorrow or day after," the CJI said.

