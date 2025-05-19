HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Rupee rises 17 paise to close at 85.40 against US dollar

Mon, 19 May 2025
18:50
image
The rupee appreciated 17 paise to settle at 85.40 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, on weak US dollar index and a decline in crude oil prices. 

Forex traders said global investors were also cautious as global rating agency Moody's downgraded US investment grade rating, leading to a fall in dollar index. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.43 and moved between the intra-day high of 85.35 and the low of 85.61 against the greenback. 

The unit ended the session at 85.40 (provisional), registering a gain of 17 paise over its previous closing level. 

On Friday, the rupee pared its gains and settled 3 paise lower at 85.57 against the dollar. -- PTI

