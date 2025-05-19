HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Parliamentary panel unanimously condemns trolling of foreign secy Misri

Mon, 19 May 2025
22:36
Foreign secretary Vikram Misri
Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs unanimously condemned the trolling of foreign secretary Vikram Misri and praised his professional conduct, sources said on Monday. 

Misri was briefing the parliamentary panel on the India-Pakistan military conflict in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. 

The foreign secretary faced heavy trolling on social media in wake of India and Pakistan reaching an understanding on May 10 to halt all military actions. 

However, he had received support from political leaders, former bureaucrats and defence veterans. 

The meeting of Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, was attended by a number of lawmakers, including the TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, the Congress' Rajeev Shukla and Deepender Hooda, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and the BJP's Aparajita Sarangi and Arun Govil. 

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the Indian Armed Forces carrying out Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent military actions between the two countries. -- PTI

