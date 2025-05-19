Op Sindoor: Army Chief visits Longewala, lauds troops for vigilant defence

18:16





The desert stretches from Jaisalmer to the Kutch region witnessed a swift and coordinated operational response from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and BSF.





These joint actions not only blunted enemy intent but also established a new normal in maintaining operational dominance along the western front. -- ANI

Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, on Sunday visited Longewala in the forward areas of the Konark Corps in the desert sector to congratulate the troops for their exemplary role during 'Operation Sindoor' and to review the joint actions undertaken in coordination with the Indian Air Force and the Border Security Force.