HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Op Sindoor: Army Chief visits Longewala, lauds troops for vigilant defence

Mon, 19 May 2025
Share:
18:16
image
Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, on Sunday visited Longewala in the forward areas of the Konark Corps in the desert sector to congratulate the troops for their exemplary role during 'Operation Sindoor' and to review the joint actions undertaken in coordination with the Indian Air Force and the Border Security Force.

The desert stretches from Jaisalmer to the Kutch region witnessed a swift and coordinated operational response from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and BSF. 

These joint actions not only blunted enemy intent but also established a new normal in maintaining operational dominance along the western front. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

IPL: Pant eyes redemption as LSG fight for survival
IPL: Pant eyes redemption as LSG fight for survival

LIVE! No N-signalling by Pakistan, Misri tells Parl panel
LIVE! No N-signalling by Pakistan, Misri tells Parl panel

How India's air defence foiled Pak attack on Golden Temple
How India's air defence foiled Pak attack on Golden Temple

The Army on Monday showcased a demonstration of how Indian Air Defence systems, including AKASH missile system, L-70 Air Defence Guns, saved the Golden Temple in Amritsar and cities of Punjab from Pakistani missile and drone attacks.

Bengaluru flooded after 24 hr rain; Cong faces Oppn heat
Bengaluru flooded after 24 hr rain; Cong faces Oppn heat

The city received about 104 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, inundating many low-lying areas and leading to traffic pile-up, prompting the BJP to launch a scathing attack on the ruling Congress.

Allahabad HC junks Sambhal mosque's plea against survey
Allahabad HC junks Sambhal mosque's plea against survey

The Committee of Management, Shahi Jama Masjid, moved the high court challenging the suit and the Sambhal court order which directed the survey through an advocate commissioner.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD