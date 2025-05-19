HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

OCI cancelled over 'anti-India activities': UK academic

Mon, 19 May 2025
Share:
15:39
image
A British Kashmiri Professor of Politics and International Relations at London's University of Westminster has claimed her Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) has been cancelled by the Indian authorities over alleged "anti-India activities".
 
Nitasha Kaul took to social media on Sunday to post details of the communication received from the government of India, which accuses her of being motivated by "malice and complete disregard for facts or history". 
 
It follows her previous posts from February when the academic had hit back on being denied entry to India to reportedly attend a conference in Bengaluru.

"Know that arresting academics in India for speaking against hate is closely tied to removing access to country and family for academics outside India," Kaul said in her post on X.

"Idea is to send a signal -- don't dare challenge us within and don't dare analyse what's going on to convey to audiences outside," she said.

Under the OCI rules stipulated by the High Commission of India in London, the government of India can cancel an OCI registration of any individual on certain specific grounds including "if it is satisfied... the overseas citizen of India has shown disaffection towards the Constitution of India as established by law".

An excerpt of the cancellation document purportedly received from the government of India, Kaul has been accused of "numerous inimical writings, speeches and journalistic activities at various international forums and on social media platforms" that target "India and its institutions on the matters of India's sovereignty".

Kaul, Director of the Centre for the Study of Democracy at the University of Westminster, has condemned the revocation of her OCI as a "bad faith, vindictive, cruel example of transnational repression" and claimed that she has been punished for "scholarly work on anti-minority and anti-democratic policies".

The High Commission of India in London has been approached for a statement. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! OCI cancelled over 'anti-India activities': UK academic
LIVE! OCI cancelled over 'anti-India activities': UK academic

Who Are The 11 Pak 'Spies?
Who Are The 11 Pak 'Spies?

Security agencies have identified 11 Indians who spied for Pakistan. Look at what they did for a living.

Col Sofiya slur: SC rejects MP min's apology, orders SIT
Col Sofiya slur: SC rejects MP min's apology, orders SIT

"The entire nation was in shame due to the comments... We saw your videos , you were on the verge of using very filthy language but somehow better sense prevailed or you did not find suitable words. You should be shameful. Entire country...

Allahabad HC junks Sambhal mosque's plea against survey
Allahabad HC junks Sambhal mosque's plea against survey

The Committee of Management, Shahi Jama Masjid, moved the high court challenging the suit and the Sambhal court order which directed the survey through an advocate commissioner.

Yusuf Pathan opts out of Op Sindoor team, TMC slams Centre
Yusuf Pathan opts out of Op Sindoor team, TMC slams Centre

'We are totally in favour of the country on matters of external affairs. Naming representatives for diplomatic multi-party delegations to counter Pak-backed terrorism is the choice of parties, not of the Centre'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD