Meghan shares rare photos in tribute to Harry on 7th wedding anniversary

Meghan marked the milestone by showcasing never-before-seen photos of the couple





Meghan marked the milestone with a touching Instagram post, featuring a bulletin board-style tribute set to The Proclaimers' "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" and showcasing never-before-seen photos of the couple, the report said.





"Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories," Meghan wrote on Instagram, thanking supporters worldwide.





"Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story - we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!" she added, with a red heart emoji.





The post included intimate family moments, with previously unreleased images of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as babies, alongside romantic shots of the couple kissing and a photo from their royal wedding day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, celebrated seven years of marriage, according to a report by the