Kerala seeks to intervene in Waqf case, moves SC

The state government submitted the 2025 amendment deviated from the scope of the parent Waqf Act, 1995 and its Muslim population, having waqf properties, has a "genuine apprehension" that the amendment would affect their fundamental rights under the Constitution and alter the nature of their waqf properties.





"The State feels that the apprehension of the Muslim minority in Kerala that they are discriminated against in the matter of right to manage religious affairs, the waqf and waqf properties is genuine. Many of the provisions of the amendment Act are highly unjust and the Constitutional validity is doubtful," the plea said.





A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih is scheduled to hear the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 on Tuesday.





On April 25, the central ministry of minority affairs filed a preliminary 1,332-page affidavit defending the amended Waqf Act of 2025 and opposed any "blanket stay" by the court on a "law having presumption of constitutionality passed by Parliament". -- PTI

