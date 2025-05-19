HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer

Mon, 19 May 2025
Former United States President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, his office said.

According to the statement from his office, the diagnosis followed the discovery of a prostate nodule after he reported worsening urinary symptoms, with tests confirming a high-grade cancer with a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), indicating metastasis to the bone.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," the statement read. 

Despite the severity, the cancer is reportedly hormone-sensitive, which may allow for effective treatment.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," the statement further read.

The 81-year-old Biden and his family are currently consulting with doctors to determine the best course of action.

"The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," it added.

