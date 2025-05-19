India's NID ends pact with B'desh media institute

21:11

The move comes two days after India decided to allow entry of ready-made garments from Bangladesh only through Kolkata and Nhava Sheva (near Mumbai) sea ports and barred imports of a range of consumer items through land transit posts in the Northeast.





New Delhi's decision was in response to similar curbs placed by Dhaka on certain Indian products last month.





The NID, an autonomous institution under the aegis of the Union ministry of commerce and industry, said it is terminating its agreement with the Dhaka-based Pathshala South Asian Media Institute.





In a statement, the NID said it was making the move "in view of the current situation and in the paramount interest of national priorities," and "in solidarity with national sentiment".





The NID and the Pathshala South Asian Media Institute had signed a collaborative agreement for mutually beneficial academic activities a few years ago, said the statement.





"In solidarity with national sentiment as well as in alignment with its ethical framework, the institute has processed termination of the collaborative agreement signed between the NID, Ahmedabad, and the Pathshala South Asian Media Institute, Dhaka," it said. -- PTI

