HC quashes Vice-Chancellor appointment by Kerala Governor

Mon, 19 May 2025
The Kerala high court on Monday declared that the Governor's appointment of a temporary Vice-Chancellor for APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University was not legal. 

It said that the appointment did not follow the proper procedure laid down by law. 

The case was filed by the state government, challenging a notification (Ext.P9) issued by the Chancellor (Governor of Kerala) on November 27, 2024. 

This notification had appointed Dr K Sivaprasad as temporary Vice-Chancellor of the university after the earlier appointee, Dr Saji Gopinath, stepped down. 

The court ruled that under Section 13(7) of the University Act, the Governor cannot appoint anyone as Vice-Chancellor without a name being recommended by the state government. 

Since Sivaprasad's name was not suggested by the government, the court held the appointment invalid. 

However, the court did not remove Sivaprasad immediately, noting that his term ends on May 27, 2025. 

The court asked the government to send a fresh list of eligible names to the Governor as soon as possible. -- PTI

