Foreign secy to brief Parl panel on India-Pakistan conflict

Mon, 19 May 2025
09:53
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will brief a parliamentary committee on Monday on the India-Pakistan military conflict in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.
   
The briefing will be held around 4 pm, sources said.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the Indian armed forces carrying out Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent military actions between the two countries.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on halting all military actions on May 10.

Misri will brief the panel, chaired by Congress member Shashi Tharoor, on the "current foreign policy developments regarding India and Pakistan" on Monday and Tuesday.

The committee on water resources, chaired by BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy, is scheduled to be briefed by officers of various government departments on issues such as flood scenarios, protection of river banks, soil erosion, relief measures during monsoon, including rivers flowing across the border.

The government has decided to send all-party delegations to 33 global capitals to brief global leaders on India's resolve to deal with terrorism firmly against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor. -- PTI 

