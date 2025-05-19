HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Foreign secretary briefs parliamentary panel on issues related to Pakistan

Mon, 19 May 2025
Foreign secretary Vikram Misri on Monday briefed a parliamentary committee on the India-Pakistan military conflict in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. 

The meeting of Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, was attended by members, including the TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, the Congress' Rajeev Shukla and Deepender Hooda, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and the BJP's Aparajita Sarangi and Arun Govil. 

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the Indian Armed Forces carrying out Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent military actions between the two countries. 

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on halting all military actions on May 10. 

Misri is briefing the panel on the "current foreign policy developments regarding India and Pakistan" on Monday and Tuesday. 

The government has decided to send all-party delegations to 33 global capitals to brief leaders on India's resolve to firmly deal with terrorism against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor. -- PTI

