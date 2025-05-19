BSE Sensex top losers today

17:53





The 30-share BSE barometer declined 271.17 points or 0.33 percent to settle at 82,059.42.





During the day, it dropped 366.02 points or 0.44 percent to a low of 81,964.57.





The NSE Nifty dipped 74.35 points or 0.30 percent to 24,945.45.





Among Sensex firms, Eternal, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, HCL Tech and Adani Ports were the laggards.

Benchmark BSE Sensex dropped by 271 points on Monday, marking the second straight day of losses due to selling in IT and banking stocks and a weak trend in global markets after rating downgrade of the US by Moody's Ratings.