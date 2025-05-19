HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ashoka varsity students write strong message in support of Mahmudabad

Mon, 19 May 2025
20:49
The arrest of Ashoka University associate professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad over his online posts on Operation Sindoor triggered condemnation from opposition leaders and academicians, besides students. 

In protest against the arrest, his students wrote a beautiful and strong message in solidarity with their beloved professor. 

"And when the evening is over and it's late, the student body asleep, even the great teachers retired for the night, we shall stay up and run back over the questions, each in our own way; what's rule, what's false, what unknown quantity will balance the equation, what it would mean years from now to look back and know we did not fail," the message said. 

They said, "Faculty and students, we all stand in solidarity with him."

