HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Andhra: 4 children suffocate to death after getting locked in car

Mon, 19 May 2025
Share:
15:33
image
Four children died of suffocation after being trapped inside a parked car in Vizianagaram district, police said on Monday.

The children, who were playing outside the house, entered the parked vehicle at around noon on Sunday. "They were unable to exit as the doors of the unlocked car automatically locked after entry," police added. 

"We believe the car's auto-lock system engaged once the kids got in, trapping them," a police official told PTI, adding that the bodies were discovered six hours later, post-6 pm on Sunday.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Of the four children, two were siblings, while the others belonged to separate families. -- PTI  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! OCI cancelled over 'anti-India activities': UK academic
LIVE! OCI cancelled over 'anti-India activities': UK academic

Who Are The 11 Pak 'Spies?
Who Are The 11 Pak 'Spies?

Security agencies have identified 11 Indians who spied for Pakistan. Look at what they did for a living.

Col Sofiya slur: SC rejects MP min's apology, orders SIT
Col Sofiya slur: SC rejects MP min's apology, orders SIT

"The entire nation was in shame due to the comments... We saw your videos , you were on the verge of using very filthy language but somehow better sense prevailed or you did not find suitable words. You should be shameful. Entire country...

Allahabad HC junks Sambhal mosque's plea against survey
Allahabad HC junks Sambhal mosque's plea against survey

The Committee of Management, Shahi Jama Masjid, moved the high court challenging the suit and the Sambhal court order which directed the survey through an advocate commissioner.

Yusuf Pathan opts out of Op Sindoor team, TMC slams Centre
Yusuf Pathan opts out of Op Sindoor team, TMC slams Centre

'We are totally in favour of the country on matters of external affairs. Naming representatives for diplomatic multi-party delegations to counter Pak-backed terrorism is the choice of parties, not of the Centre'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD