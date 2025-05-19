HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Absolutely not getting into that subject: Tharoor on Cong objections on delegation

Mon, 19 May 2025
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday declined to join issue with some opposition parties, including his own, over the government's choice of MPs from their ranks for all-party delegations to foreign capitals following Operation Sindoor. 

"I am absolutely not getting into that subject," he told reporters as the chairman of Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs arrived for its meeting, which is being briefed by foreign secretary Vikram Misri on the India-Pakistan military conflict after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. 

Tharoor has been chosen by the BJP-led government to head one of the seven all-party delegations. 

His group will visit the US and four other countries. 

The names of Tharoor and two other Congress MPs, who are members of other all-party delegations, had not figured among the four suggested by the main opposition party to the government. 

The Congress and the Trinamool Congress, which has asked its sole representative Yusuf Pathan to opt out of the delegation, have criticised the government for not seeking their leaderships' consent for its choice of their leaders for the diplomatic outreach. 

Accepting the nomination to lead the delegation to the US and four other countries, Tharoor had said in a post on X, "I am honoured by the invitation of the government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation's point of view on recent events." 

"When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting. Jai Hind!" he had added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Would have expelled Shah for life if...: Chirag Paswan
LIVE! Would have expelled Shah for life if...: Chirag Paswan

Yusuf Pathan opts out of Op Sindoor team, TMC slams Centre
Yusuf Pathan opts out of Op Sindoor team, TMC slams Centre

'We are totally in favour of the country on matters of external affairs. Naming representatives for diplomatic multi-party delegations to counter Pak-backed terrorism is the choice of parties, not of the Centre'

Pawar snubs Raut over Op Sindoor delegation boycott call
Pawar snubs Raut over Op Sindoor delegation boycott call

Pawar recalled that he was a member of a delegation sent by former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao to the UN under the leadership of BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Col Sofiya slur: SC rejects MP min's apology, orders SIT
Col Sofiya slur: SC rejects MP min's apology, orders SIT

"The entire nation was in shame due to the comments... We saw your videos , you were on the verge of using very filthy language but somehow better sense prevailed or you did not find suitable words. You should be shameful. Entire country...

Why Asim Munir Wanted War
Why Asim Munir Wanted War

The launch of the first-ever direct train service from Delhi to Kashmir would be a big turning point in the Valley's mood and its integration with India.He had to thwart it at any cost, asserts Shekhar Gupta.

