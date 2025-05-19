HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
71 arrested so far in Assam after Pahalgam attack

Mon, 19 May 2025
12:28
Representational image
Three more people have been apprehended in Assam for allegedly being involved in "anti-national" activities, following the Pahalgam terror attack, taking the total number of such arrests to 71 so far, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday. 

In a post on X, Sarma said one person each was arrested from Kokrajhar, Goalpara and South Salmara-Mankachar districts. 

"71 Anti-Nationals are now behind bars! @assampolice is strictly monitoring the digital space," he added. 

Earlier, opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly "defending" Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack. After getting bail in the case, Islam was detained under the National Security Act (NSA). 

Sarma had, on May 2, threatened to take stringent action against those who raised the 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan in the aftermath of the Jammu and Kashmir terror attack last month.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 71 arrested so far in Assam after Pahalgam attack
SC to hear arrested Ashoka univ prof's plea in 2 days
SC to hear arrested Ashoka univ prof's plea in 2 days

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea of Ashoka University's political science department head Ali Khan Mahmudabad challenging his arrest for social media posts related to Operation Sindoor.

'Have they lost it?': Ashoka univ prof's arrest sparks outrage
'Have they lost it?': Ashoka univ prof's arrest sparks outrage

Mahmudabad, head of the political science department at the private university, was arrested on Sunday after two FIRs were lodged on stringent charges, including endangering sovereignty and integrity, for his social media posts related...

How India's air defence foiled Pak attack on Golden Temple
How India's air defence foiled Pak attack on Golden Temple

The Army on Monday showcased a demonstration of how Indian Air Defence systems, including AKASH missile system, L-70 Air Defence Guns, saved the Golden Temple in Amritsar and cities of Punjab from Pakistani missile and drone attacks.

UP man arrested for spying, travelled to Pak several times
UP man arrested for spying, travelled to Pak several times

Shahzad was apprehended on Sunday by the STF Moradabad unit following inputs about his alleged involvement in cross-border smuggling and espionage activities for the ISI.

