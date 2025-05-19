HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
2 held in Punjab for leaking Op Sindoor info to Pak

Mon, 19 May 2025
16:27
Representative image
Punjab Police on Monday said it has arrested two persons for allegedly sharing sensitive military information with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.
   
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said, "In a counter-espionage operation, the Gurdaspur police thwarted an attempt to compromise national security by apprehending two persons involved in leaking sensitive military information."
 
In a post on X, Yadav said, "On 15th May 2025, credible intelligence inputs indicated that Sukhpreet Singh & Karanbir Singh were engaged in sharing classified details related to #OperationSindoor, including troop movements and key strategic locations in #Punjab, #HimachalPradesh, & #JammuAndKashmir - with #Pakistan's intelligence agency, #ISI." 
 
The police have arrested both suspects, he said.
 
"Forensic examination of their mobile phones has confirmed the intelligence inputs. The police team has also recovered three mobile phones and eight live cartridges (.30 bore) from their possession," he said.
 
Preliminary findings establish that the accused were allegedly in direct contact with ISI handlers and had transmitted critical information concerning the Indian Armed Forces, said Yadav.
 
A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act at the Dorangala police station in Gurdaspur.
 
"The investigation continues, and more disclosures are expected as the probe deepens," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Would have expelled Shah for life if...: Chirag Paswan
LIVE! Would have expelled Shah for life if...: Chirag Paswan

Yusuf Pathan opts out of Op Sindoor team, TMC slams Centre
Yusuf Pathan opts out of Op Sindoor team, TMC slams Centre

'We are totally in favour of the country on matters of external affairs. Naming representatives for diplomatic multi-party delegations to counter Pak-backed terrorism is the choice of parties, not of the Centre'

Pawar snubs Raut over Op Sindoor delegation boycott call
Pawar snubs Raut over Op Sindoor delegation boycott call

Pawar recalled that he was a member of a delegation sent by former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao to the UN under the leadership of BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Col Sofiya slur: SC rejects MP min's apology, orders SIT
Col Sofiya slur: SC rejects MP min's apology, orders SIT

"The entire nation was in shame due to the comments... We saw your videos , you were on the verge of using very filthy language but somehow better sense prevailed or you did not find suitable words. You should be shameful. Entire country...

Why Asim Munir Wanted War
Why Asim Munir Wanted War

The launch of the first-ever direct train service from Delhi to Kashmir would be a big turning point in the Valley's mood and its integration with India.He had to thwart it at any cost, asserts Shekhar Gupta.

