HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Youth held in Haryana on charges of spying for Pak

Sun, 18 May 2025
Share:
09:46
File image
File image
A 26-year-old man was arrested in Haryana's Nuh district on charges of spying for Pakistan, a police official said. 

The accused, Armaan, was arrested on Saturday for sharing information related to the Indian Army and other military activities with Pakistan through an employee posted at the High Commission of Pakistan in Delhi, Nuh police said. 

A local court has sent Armaan to a six-day police remand. 

The police said Armaan was nabbed after they received a tip-off from central probe agencies. 

He was allegedly sharing the information for a long time through WhatsApp and social media platforms. 

When his mobile phone was searched, conversations and photos and videos shared with Pakistani numbers were discovered, the police said. 

A senior police officer said a case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the BNS and the Official Secrets Act, 1923. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 killed, 19 hurt as Mexican navy ship hits Brooklyn Bridge
LIVE! 2 killed, 19 hurt as Mexican navy ship hits Brooklyn Bridge

Wary of India's diplomatic outreach, Pak to send own team
Wary of India's diplomatic outreach, Pak to send own team

This came after Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday stated that Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had tasked him to lead a delegation to present Pakistan's case on the recent escalations of tensions...

IIT Bombay suspends ties with Turkish institutes
IIT Bombay suspends ties with Turkish institutes

The institute currently has a faculty exchange programme with some Turkish institutions.

1 killed, 5 hurt in terror blast outside US clinic
1 killed, 5 hurt in terror blast outside US clinic

Palm Springs Fire Chief Paul Alvarado confirmed that the explosion was intentional, with the blast damaging multiple buildings across several blocks.

Only 1 of 4 named: Cong slams govt over delegation picks
Only 1 of 4 named: Cong slams govt over delegation picks

The opposition party, however, said the four eminent Congress MPs and leaders who have been included at the instance of the Modi government will, of course, go with the delegations and make their contributions.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD