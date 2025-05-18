HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Two held in Meghalaya for posting anti-India content on social media

Sun, 18 May 2025
11:20
image
Two persons were arrested in Meghalaya's North Garo Hills district for allegedly posting anti-India content on social media, the police said on Sunday.

The two were picked up from their residences in different villages under Bajengdoba police station area.

They posted on Facebook a video in which they were seen shouting in Garo language, raising slogans against India and supporting Pakistan.

Based on an FIR lodged by the district administration on May 15 against the two, a case was registered against them. 

They were arrested yesterday from their residences, a senior police officer in the district said.

Earlier, one person was arrested in East Khasi Hills district for posting hate content on his Facebook page, a week after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. -- PTI

