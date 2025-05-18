HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Traders in Gwalior decide to boycott trade with Turkey, Azerbaijan

Sun, 18 May 2025
09:21
As India takes a firm stand against countries that extended support to Pakistan during the recent conflict between the two countries, the traders in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior have decided to boycott any form of trade relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Bhupendra Jain, president of the Confederation of All India Traders in Madhya Pradesh, said they have decided to end trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan for "helping Pakistan". 

He added that the CAIT has decided to conclude import-export business with Turkey while also opposing tourism to the middle eastern country.

"We have decided to teach a lesson to Turkey and Azerbaijan, the countries that helped Pakistan. We helped Turkey in the earthquake through Operation Dost. Today, it helped our enemy and fired shells, drones and missiles at us," Jain said.

"Trade with Azerbaijan and Turkey has been stopped. Three decisions have been taken in CAIT. First, we will not import or export anything. Second, we are opposing tourism in Turkey. Third, national-level filmmaker, director, producer should not shoot films in Turkey or Azerbaijan," he added.

In a strong retaliatory move against Turkey and Azerbaijan's open support to Pakistan, the Confederation of All India Traders on Friday announced a complete boycott of trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Speaking after a national conference of trade leaders, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said, "A collective decision has been taken in the conference of trade leaders today to end all trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan. The reason is clear -- Turkey and Azerbaijan have openly supported Pakistan against India." -- ANI

