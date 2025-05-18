Raut wants INDIA leaders to boycott all-party delegations

18:08

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) constituents should have boycotted the Union government's move to send all-party delegations to different countries to put across India's resolve to tackle terrorism against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.





Talking to reporters, Raut claimed the delegation will defend the 'sins and crime' committed by the government.





"There was no need to send a delegation like this which is funded by the government. What will they do? We have our ambassadors abroad. They are doing their job. INDI bloc (parties) should have boycotted it. They are getting into the trap laid by the government. You are going to defend the sins and crime committed by the government and not the country," he said.





His remarks also indicate the parties in the INDIA bloc were not on the same page on the issue.





Raut also lashed out at the government for nominating Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde to lead the delegation and said his party too should have got the chance to lead one of the delegations due to its numerical strength in Lok Sabha.





"Did anyone ask Sena-UBT, TMC, RJD? On what basis are you saying that an all-party delegation is going," Raut questioned.





Fifty-one political leaders, parliamentarians and former ministers cutting across party lines will be part of the seven delegations travelling to world capitals to put across India's resolve to tackle terrorism against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.





"There was no need to send a delegation like this in a hurried fashion. The opposition has made a demand to hold a special session on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam attack. The government is not ready to hold discussion on it," Raut said.





He asked what deal US President Donald Trump struck with India which made it agree to an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea.





Trump had claimed his administration stopped a 'nuclear conflict' between India and Pakistan, telling the south Asian neighbours that America would do a 'lot of trade' with them if they ended hostilities.





Indian government sources in New Delhi have maintained the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan reached an understanding. -- PTI