HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

PSLV rocket with ES-09 satellite fails to launch

Sun, 18 May 2025
Share:
06:36
image
Just In: A PSLV rocket carrying Earth observation satellite EOS-09 failed to launch from the Sriharikota spaceport early on Sunday.

The EOS-09 mission could not be accomplished, ISRO chief V Narayanan said.  

"...During the functioning of the third stage, we are seeing an observation and the mission could not be accomplished. After analysis, we shall come back," the ISRO chief added.

"The PSLV 4-stage vehicle saw normal performance till second stage," the ISRO chief explained. 

"Third stage motor started perfectly but during its functioning, we are seeing an 'observation'," the ISRO chief on the EOS-09 mission.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PSLV rocket with ES-09 satellite fails to launch
LIVE! PSLV rocket with ES-09 satellite fails to launch

Govt names 51 leaders to visit 33 world capitals
Govt names 51 leaders to visit 33 world capitals

The delegations led by Baijayant Panda, Ravi Shankar Prasad (both Bharatiya Janata Party), Sanjay Kumar Jha (Janata Dal-United), Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena), Shashi Tharoor (Congress), Kanimozhi (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) and Supriya...

Insecurity or jealousy? BJP slams Cong over Tharoor snub
Insecurity or jealousy? BJP slams Cong over Tharoor snub

The government nominated Tharoor, who serves as chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, to lead one of the seven multi-party delegations abroad for putting across India's stand against Pakistan for...

Haryana YouTuber held on charge of spying for Pak
Haryana YouTuber held on charge of spying for Pak

She has been booked under the relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, said the police.

Did US Intervention Off-Ramp Conflict?
Did US Intervention Off-Ramp Conflict?

In the India-Pakistan situations, off-ramps have come either through foreign mediation (after months of kinetic warfare over Kargil, and a long stand-off with Op Parakram) or when a situation made it possible for both sides to claim a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD