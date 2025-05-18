PSLV rocket with ES-09 satellite fails to launch

06:36





The EOS-09 mission could not be accomplished, ISRO chief V Narayanan said.





"The PSLV 4-stage vehicle saw normal performance till second stage," the ISRO chief explained.





A PSLV rocket carrying Earth observation satellite EOS-09 failed to launch from the Sriharikota spaceport early on Sunday.