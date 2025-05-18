HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Probe launched into 'attempts' to convert Sikhs to Christianity in UP

Sun, 18 May 2025
The district authority in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit has initiated a probe into allegations of widespread conversion of Sikhs into Christianity, officials said on Saturday. 

The probe was launched after a delegation from a Sikh body brought the matter to the authority's notice. 

Confirming the development, district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh said, "A delegation of Sikhs met us on Friday alleging large-scale illegal conversion of Sikhs. I have directed the sub-divisional magistrate of Puranpur to look into the matter along with the district police." 

During the meeting on Friday, members of the All India Sikh Punjabi Welfare Council claimed that approximately 3,000 Sikhs have recently been converted to Christianity. 

They also submitted a list of 160 families to the authorities, alleging that they have been converted. 

Harpal Singh Jaggi, a member of the delegation, told mediapersons, "Nepali pastors are forcibly converting individuals through inducements." 

He also referred to an event held in February where 180 families reportedly "returned home" to Sikhism. -- PTI

