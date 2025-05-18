Over 42 unexploded shells from recent shelling destroyed in Poonch

17:38

Security forces on Sunday destroyed 42 unexploded shells in different forward villages near the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir in a major operation to clear civilian areas following a military confrontation between India and Pakistan, officials said.





Indian Army, in close coordination with local police authorities, successfully conducted a controlled operation for the safe destruction of 42 unexploded ordnances in the border areas of Jhullas, Salotri, Dharati and Salani, a defence spokesperson said.





He said these shells, remnants of recent cross-border shelling, posed a serious threat to the lives and safety of local residents.





The operation was carried out with utmost precision, adhering to all standard safety protocols to prevent any risk to civilian life or property, the spokesperson said.





He said the bomb disposal teams from the Indian Army, in coordination with police, ensured the complete neutralisation of all explosive remnants. This proactive effort reflects the organisation's continued commitment to safeguarding civilian populations in conflict-affected zones and restoring a sense of normalcy in vulnerable border communities, he said.





On May 7, India destroyed nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under its Operation Sindoor.





Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.





The two sides reached an understanding on cessation of hostilities on May 10 after four days of confrontations. -- PTI