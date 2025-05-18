HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

MP teacher suspended for sharing video of Pak woman

Sun, 18 May 2025
Share:
20:16
image
A government school teacher was placed under suspension in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh after she allegedly shared on social media a video of a Pakistani woman praying for the safety of soldiers of that country during Operation Sindoor, an official said on Sunday.

Sehore District Education Officer Sanjay Singh Tomar said Shahnaz Parveen, a teacher in a government school in Mehatwara, some 55 kilometres from the district headquarters, had been suspended.

The action came following a complaint from the Bajrang Dal and a directive from the Ashta Sub Divisional Magistrate, he told PTI.

She shared a video with the caption 'Allah, keep Pakistani soldiers safe' on her Facebook account, he said, adding Parveen was suspended under a government letter (directive) prohibiting the posting and sharing of such items on social media.

He, however, did not elaborate on the rules.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gaurav Gogoi visited Pak on ISI invitation: Himanta
LIVE! Gaurav Gogoi visited Pak on ISI invitation: Himanta

IPL 2025 Updates: Fifty up for DC
IPL 2025 Updates: Fifty up for DC

Pak was developing Haryana YouTuber as 'asset': Cops
Pak was developing Haryana YouTuber as 'asset': Cops

Pakistani intelligence operatives were allegedly developing Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested on espionage charges, as an asset, said a senior Haryana police officer on Sunday.

Listen to your conscience: Cong to MPs picked by govt
Listen to your conscience: Cong to MPs picked by govt

The Congress on Sunday said it was not stopping anyone from being part of diplomatic delegations to be sent to various countries following Operation Sindoor and that its leaders who have been named at the instance of the government must...

'Tharoor Is Perhaps Donning Two Hats'
'Tharoor Is Perhaps Donning Two Hats'

'The Congress submitted four names to the government as the people who should accompany the delegation.''I don't know what happened to those names.''When I was approached, I told them to speak to my party.''I have no further involvement...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD