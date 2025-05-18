HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Miss World contestants to visit police command centre in Hyderabad today

Sun, 18 May 2025
Share:
10:29
109 Miss World 2025 contestants pose for a picture during their visit to the Charminar
109 Miss World 2025 contestants pose for a picture during their visit to the Charminar
As part of 'Secure Hyderabad, Safe Tourism' initiative, Miss World contestants will visit Telangana police's Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) in Hyderabad on Sunday. 

This awareness programme highlights the strength of the Telangana police forces and the state's law and order. 

There will be demonstrations by the state's Mounted Police, Dog Squad, and OCTOPUS (elite commando unit), official sources said. In the evening, the contestants will visit the State Secretariat. 

They will offer floral tributes at the statue of Telangana Thalli. 

There will be a 3D mapping and drone show showcasing the implementation of government schemes, it said. 

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues, advisors, MLAs, MLCs, and secretariat officials are expected to participate in the event, they added. 

The Miss World 2025 contest began with a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10 and will continue until May 3. 

Leveraging the Miss World event, the Telangana government has put together an elaborate action plan to promote the state as a global tourist and investment destination. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 killed, 19 hurt as Mexican navy ship hits Brooklyn Bridge
LIVE! 2 killed, 19 hurt as Mexican navy ship hits Brooklyn Bridge

Wary of India's diplomatic outreach, Pak to send own team
Wary of India's diplomatic outreach, Pak to send own team

This came after Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday stated that Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had tasked him to lead a delegation to present Pakistan's case on the recent escalations of tensions...

IIT Bombay suspends ties with Turkish institutes
IIT Bombay suspends ties with Turkish institutes

The institute currently has a faculty exchange programme with some Turkish institutions.

1 killed, 5 hurt in terror blast outside US clinic
1 killed, 5 hurt in terror blast outside US clinic

Palm Springs Fire Chief Paul Alvarado confirmed that the explosion was intentional, with the blast damaging multiple buildings across several blocks.

Only 1 of 4 named: Cong slams govt over delegation picks
Only 1 of 4 named: Cong slams govt over delegation picks

The opposition party, however, said the four eminent Congress MPs and leaders who have been included at the instance of the Modi government will, of course, go with the delegations and make their contributions.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD